Los Angeles Chargers breakout rookie torching single coverage
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey needed just four games to make an impression.
Few probably would have predicted with outright confidence that the second-round rookie would lead the team in receiving by the bye week.
Yet here is McConkey with 15 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns, with his team-high 24 targets speaking to a nice rapport and confidence with quarterback Justin Herbert.
Much of that has to do with the Georgia Bulldogs product’s ability to exploit coverages and get himself open. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s got an elite 92.8 receiving grade against single coverage so far.
This is more important than it seems because in crunch time near the first-down marker or in the redzone, McConkey has already morphed into a reliable, key target.
Perhaps even better, now that opposing defenses have McConkey on film and adjusting, it could open up more opportunities for weapons such as Quentin Johnston or perhaps even Joshua Palmer, especially with DJ Chark still out with an injury.
The sting of losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams—for fans and the team alike—won’t fade so easily. But McConkey is certainly making it easier than it has any right to be and, on paper, he could only get better from here.
