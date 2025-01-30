Former Los Angeles Chargers coach lands with Carolina Panthers
Former Los Angeles Chargers coaches just keep making waves during the hiring cycle.
Right on the heels of a former Chargers coach landing a job as a coordinator with the Miami Dolphins, another has landed with the Carolina Panthers.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, former Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill will join the Panthers’ coaching staff. So far, the suggestion is that the former pro safety will be involved with defensive backs for Carolina head coach Dave Canales.
After 10 seasons as a player, Hill went to the college level to coach and arrived back in the NFL in that capacity in 2018. He eventually found his way to the Chargers, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2021-2022 before going to Miami.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers chase former Top 3 pick in free agency projections
As for the Chargers, they will happily keep trucking along with new coordinator Jesse Minter, who enjoyed a breakout debut under Jim Harbaugh, leading to speculation that he could see his name in head coach conversations sooner rather than later.
Minter’s ability to squeeze the most out of names like fifth-round cornerback Tarheeb Still and bargain free agents like Poona Ford produced one of the NFL’s best defenses this past season.
