Los Angeles Chargers cut Gus Edwards in cap-saving move
The Los Angeles Chargers have made another major cap-saving roster cut with the impending release of running back Gus Edwards.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, which frees roughly $3.125 million in cap space for the Chargers.
Edwards joined the Chargers last season on a two-year deal worth $12.4 million and rushed for 365 yards and four scores on a 3.6 per-carry average over 11 games while missing time with an injury.
The decision to move on could signal a running back room overhaul for the Chargers, as J.K. Dobbins will enter free agency after enjoying a post-injury breakout as the lead back last season.
Ahead of free agency and the draft, running back is now one of the biggest needs on offense for the Chargers around quarterback Justin Herbert.
Prior to this move, the Chargers had cut Joey Bosa to save $25 million against the cap, bringing their free cap space to roughly $90.6 million ahead of free agency opening next week.
