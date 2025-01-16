Los Angeles Chargers in danger of losing key front office member to rival
The Los Angeles Chargers might be winning during the NFL’s head coach hiring cycle because they aren’t losing coaches (and Jim Harbaugh doesn’t have plans to make changes to his coaching staff).
But they might just lose a key member of the front office.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was requested to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager job this week.
A participant in the NFL's Accelerator Program in Dallas, Alexander was always the No. 1 mention of Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz when he himself interviewed with teams for jobs elsewhere and needed to list staff he would hire.
Alexander has been a key part of the instant turnaround for the Chargers. He spent 20 seasons in Baltimore, then worked in New York as the Jets’ director of player personnel.
Given his role in the Chargers’ turnaround, it’s no great shock Alexander continues to top potential general manager lists around the NFL. For Hortiz and Harbaugh, specifically, though, losing him to an AFC West rival would add a little sting to the seemingly inevitable departure.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 1st-round draft pick set for 2025 NFL draft
Chargers predicted to go after NFL free agency's top players at key need
Los Angeles Chargers legend advises Khalil Mack against retirement
Chargers encouraged to ‘overpay’ for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Los Angeles Chargers named destination for contentious WR