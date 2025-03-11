Los Angeles Chargers draft pick bolts for Texans in free agency
One of the more obvious moves for the Los Angeles Chargers going into free agency, it seemed, was bringing back linebacker Nick Niemann.
Or not—the Houston Texans had other plans.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Niemann has agreed to teams on a two-year deal with the Texans.
That’s a pretty big setback for the Chargers, a team that drafted Niemann in the sixth round out of Iowa in 2021 and helped him blossom into one of the top special teams players on the roster.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
Granted, the Chargers hit free agency with nearly 30 names set to hit the market. They’ve knocked out some big ones – like re-upping with Khalil Mack as the headliner. General manager Joe Hortiz and Co. weren’t going to be able to hang on to everyone.
For one reason or another, Niemann is one of the guys who will get away, leaving the Chargers with a not-insignificant task of plugging someone else into important roles on special teams.
