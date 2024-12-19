Former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick signs with Raiders
Former Los Angeles Chargers players seem to be popping up everywhere ahead of Week 16.
The latest, though, has signed with a heated rival.
Before Week 16, the Las Vegas Raiders announced a deal with running back Isaiah Spiller, signing him to the practice squad.
As fans will recall, Spiller was a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2022, and he appeared in 15 games for the team, running for 137 yards on a 2.5 per-carry average. The team waived him this past August and he briefly stuck around on the practice squad.
Now, Spiller reunites with general manager Tom Telesco of the Las Vegas Raiders, who used to hold the same role with the Chargers.
The signing sets up a reunion as the Chargers visit the Raiders in the season finale, a Week 18 matchup that could have big playoff implications for Los Angeles.
