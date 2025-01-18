Former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick signs with Seahawks
Of the notable former Los Angeles Chargers news making the rounds right now, the Seattle Seahawks might’ve made some of the most interesting buzz.
There, the Seahawks signed safety JT Woods to a reserve/future contract.
Woods, as Chargers fans surely remember, was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2022. Last August, Woods faced a position change to cornerback under the new coaching staff.
That didn’t work out and the Chargers waived Woods in August, only for him to land with the Philadelphia Eagles a few days later.
Fast forward to now, after a brief stint with the Chicago Bears in November, Woods gets another chance in Seattle. No word yet on position and role, but the opportunity to find some solid ground and keep developing is there.
As for the Chargers, they will likely keep remaking the secondary this offseason around Derwin James, with the breakout of fifth-round corners Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart making the process easier than likely anticipated.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers look to Ohio State to possibly replace Joey Bosa in new mock draft
4 free-agent RBs Los Angeles Chargers could target this offseason
Los Angeles Chargers WR slammed with shockingly brutal take
Chargers making intentions with Joey Bosa abundantly clear
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh pounds table for return of polarizing free agent
Are the Chargers getting interview requests on Jesse Minter?