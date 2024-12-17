Los Angeles Chargers draft update: Where they stand after Week 15
There's plenty of time before the Los Angeles Chargers need to worry about their future draft position. Unlike last season when they landed the No.5 overall pick, the Chargers will likely be picking somewhere in the backend of the first round in 2025.
However, they did move up a few spots from last week, following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. They were predicted to land the No.21 pick, some having them select one of the top tight end prospects to bolster the offense.
This week, they've been tabbed with the No.19 pick currently. The rival Denver Broncos are four picks behind them at No.23 and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs are at No.32 with their 13-1 record. The only in-division team slated to pick ahead of the Chargers are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are battling for the No.1 pick with the New York Giants.
