Los Angeles Chargers fans impressed Chiefs star Travis Kelce
Los Angeles Chargers fans are starting to catch the attention of opposing teams when visiting SoFi Stadium.
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is the prime example.
During a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce gave props to Chargers fans who showed up and made it tougher than expected on the Chiefs.
“That place was rocking,” Kelce said. “That was the first Chargers game I had been to in a long time where their fanbase is starting to really get behind the team…I mean the Chiefs (fans) travel, but at the same time, Chargers games are never that packed.
While the injury-riddled Chargers still ended up losing that game 17-10, the fact an AFC West rival like Kelce left a Chargers road game with a reaction like this says much.
The Chargers have six more home games this year, including hosting the Denver Broncos in Week 16, so this will be an interesting storyline to watch. If this trend continues, national criticism of the Chargers fanbase will quiet pretty quickly.
Jason Lavine, Chargers SVP of brand creative and content, shared the clip from the podcast (NSFW language):
