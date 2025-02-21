Los Angeles Chargers' first roster move signing of the offseason is a huge one
The Los Angeles Chargers are wasting little time with their latest move this offseason. The team is locking up Elijah Molden for the foreseeable future.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Chargers and Molden have agreed to a three-year extension.
Molden spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans before the Chargers made a trade for him last offseason.
The Chargers are not hiding how they feel Molden fits into what the franchise is trying to do defensively, and it will not be the last major move made by the franchise this offseason.
