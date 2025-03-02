Former Chargers draft pick hints at retirement
Desmond King II was taken in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. The defensive back that played both safety and cornerback spent four years with the Chargers, totaling 213 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 17 passes defended and four interceptions.
The former Charger hinted at potentially retiring following the end of the 2024 season.
King left the Chargers after his contract ended following the 2020 season, signing with the Houston Texans, where he would spend the next four seasons. From there, King bounced around with a few teams and never found his footing. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, including another stint with the Texans this past season as well.
The former First Team All-Pro in 2018 was also known for being a solid returner, with 1,059 punt return yards and two touchdowns in his eight year career.
