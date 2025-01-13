List of all Los Angeles Chargers free agents in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers face another offseason of huge roster change under the direction of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz.
This time, a stunning 30 players head to NFL free agency. Those Chargers could look to prevent some from hitting the open market via new contracts or even things like franchise tags.
But the list is still a daunting one and hints at major roster turnover more to Harbaugh’s liking.
- Eli Apple
- Bradley Bozeman
- DJ Chark
- J.K. Dobbins
- Troy Dye
- Hayden Hurst
- Simi Fehoko
- Poona Ford
- Morgan Fox
- Kristian Fulton
- Taylor Heinicke
- Brenden Jaimes
- Tony Jefferson
- Khalil Mack
- Marcus Maye
- Elijah Molden
- Sam Mustipher
- Nick Niemann
- Joshua Palmer
- Denzel Perryman
- Shaq Quarterman
- Jalen Reagor
- Chris Rumph II
- Asante Samuel, Jr.
- JK Scott
- Easton Stick
- Teair Tart
- Foster Sarell (RFA)
- Stone Smartt (RFA)
- Tucker Fisk (ERFA)
Khalil Mack is by far the biggest name there—but whether he remains there is hard to say now that he's pondering retirement.
The Chargers will also have to make tough calls on the likes of Denzel Perryman, while also weighing how much to throw at breakout names like Poona Ford.
