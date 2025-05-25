Los Angeles Chargers' Golf Invitational featuring Jim Harbaugh details released
Social media was buzzing when Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the green for some golf last week. Harbaugh and plenty of other Chargers' staff, players and alumni took part in their 6th Annual Golf Invitational at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, Californa.
The event was planned to raise money for the Chargers Impact Fund, with a focus on the recent LA wildfires.
"The Chargers Impact Fund has been focused towards providing a long-term path to recovery for the communities most impacted by the devastating wildfires earlier in the year, particularly in Altadena and the Palisades, with their Rally for LA: Wildfire Recovery Fund."
The team mentioned that Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz, Ladd McConkey, Cameron Dicker, Dan Fouts, and Charlie Joiner were among the many who competed in the event.
It was certainly a great way to raise awareness and funds for an important cause.
