Jim Harbaugh makes outrageous olive jar comment while talking Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are riding high on a victory Monday after a 26-8 win over the New Orleans Saints, and coach Jim Harbaugh brought some classic Harbaugh energy to his press conference. In typical style, he shared a story from his dad, Jack Harbaugh, about “the old olive jar.” And, naturally, this wasn’t just any analogy, it was vintage Harbaugh gold.
According to coach, the analogy goes like this: “You know how they pack those olives in that jar? You can turn it over and no juice comes out, but if you can just get one out, like Ladd’s touchdown, then another…they just start popping out. Pop, pop, pop, pop!”
The image of touchdowns popping out like olives in a jar perfectly captures Harbaugh’s vision for the Chargers offense. Once they score that first one, the rest will come in quick succession. The Chargers might be on the brink of a scoring spree if Sunday’s win is any sign. Harbaugh’s olive analogy has fans and players alike hoping for even more “pop, pop, pop” moments from their offense.
You can catch the full Harbaugh press conference here.
