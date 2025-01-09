Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
It's officially Wild Card Weekend, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking part in it for the first time since 2022. As the fifth seed, the Chargers will head to Houston to take on the Texans on Saturday, as they'll participate in the first game of the playoffs this season.
The game will be refereed by Land Clark, who is in his fifth season as a referee and seventh overall in officiating. Interestingly enough, this will be Clark's first ever playoff game as a referee, as he's never been apart of an officiating crew past the regular season.
In 2024, Clark's crew has given the third-least amount of penalties among all referees, with 181. The home team has been penalized slightly more than the opposition when Clark is involved, 93-88. It seems that from the numbers Clark and his crew officiate pretty fairly, so there shouldn't be many questionable decisions made on Saturday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott Updates: Will RB actually play for Chargers in NFL playoffs?
Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
Texans GM reveals massive take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Chargers urged to cut ties with key offensive weapon
Chargers pitched as trade destination for Browns' Myles Garrett