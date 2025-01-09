Chargers injured reserve activations explanation for playoffs
With their playoff game looming, the Los Angeles Chargers will need to make a few roster decisions beforehand. They're allowed to elevate two players from IR for their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans.
This is notable because the Chargers used every single allotted designation to return from injured reserve allowed during the regular season. But NFL rules permit two more activations for playoff teams.
Entering the week, these were the notable candidates:
WR Simi Fehoko
WR Brenden Rice
WR Jalen Reagor
CB Eli Apple
S Marcus Maye
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
From this group, the most likely wideout to be elevated was Simi Fehoko. The team did just that alongside a roster move featuring Ezekiel Elliott.
Fehoko, a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, has spent the last two seasons with the Chargers. He caught six passes for 106 yards in eight games before being placed on IR with an elbow injury following their Week 9 win against the Dallas Cowboys.
The other elevation, as it turns out, was veteran defensive back Eli Apple.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott Updates: Will RB actually play for Chargers in NFL playoffs?
Los Angeles Chargers named fit for Chiefs star free agent
Texans GM reveals massive take on Chargers' Justin Herbert
Chargers urged to cut ties with key offensive weapon
Chargers pitched as trade destination for Browns' Myles Garrett