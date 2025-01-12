Chargers' Jim Harbaugh drops strong claim on Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert did not exactly have his finest hour during the Los Angeles Chargers' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday.
The star quarterback went just 14-for-32 with 242 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions, which exceeded his entire regular-season interception total of three.
After the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Herbert, and he responded in the only way you would expect from Harbaugh.
"He's a beast," Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.
It's great that Harbaugh has his player's back, because this is, without question, the roughest moment of Herbert's entire career.
The 26-year-old has faced stiff criticism in the past for being able to elevate his team to the next level, and heading into 2024, he only had one playoff appearance on his resume.
To make matters worse, Herbert and the Chargers blew a 27-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during that lone trip to the postseason in January 2022.
Well, now, Herbert can chalk up another playoff loss on his track record, and the critics are only going to get louder.
The former No. 6 overall pick threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns during the regular season, leading Los Angeles to 11 wins.
However, quarterbacks are largely judged on how they perform in the postseason, and Herbert certainly has a whole lot of demons to exorcise in that regard.
We'll see if Herbert and the Chargers can recover by adding some more pieces during the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott’s Los Angeles Chargers debut hits a snag
Looking back on Los Angeles Chargers' last postseason win
Chargers kicker forgets the rules in brutal blunder vs Texans
Chargers robbed on overturned Derwin James interception vs. Texans
Chargers' Denzel Perryman suffers injury in playoffs vs. Texans