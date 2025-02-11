Chargers' Jim Harbaugh has a very strange halftime ritual
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is eccentric. He's quirky. We all know that, and we have all just decided to find it endearing.
Because, honestly, why not? It's funny, it's entertaining and it humanizes him. But recently, Chargers dietician Ben Hawkins revealed something about Harbaugh that makes him even odder.
Apparently, at every halftime, Harbaugh eats a hot dog...with no toppings.
"He'll always do a hot dog at halftime," Hawkins said. "No mustard, no ketchup, just a regular hot dog." He added that chicken tenders and Uncrustables are also among Harbaugh's favorite foods and that the team always has those items on hand for the coach.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers save star free agent from 'penny-pinching' team in projections
Considering Harbaugh's diet is, well, not exactly healthy, it's amazing he is in as good of shape as he is. And hey, he's a terrific head coach, so it's obviously working for him.
The Chargers hired Harbaugh as their new head coach last offseason. He instantly turned the franchise around in Year 1, leading them to 11 wins and a playoff appearance after Los Angeles went just 5-12 the season prior. It also marked just the third time LA logged double-digit wins since 2010.
Harbaugh definitely has a huge offseason ahead, as the Bolts are armed with significant cap room and absolutely need to upgrade their roster in some pivotal areas.
The good news is that the Chargers have been mentioned as a landing spot for pretty much every big-name free agent and potential trade candidate, so it should be a busy next couple of months in Los Angeles.
