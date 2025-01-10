Chargers get Justin Herbert one of NFL draft's top weapons in fresh mock
One area the Los Angeles Chargers will look to upgrade over the offseason is their offensive weapons. They found a gem in Ladd McConkey, who's dominated during his rookie season and is looking to carry his momentum into the Chargers' playoff game on Saturday against the Houston Texans.
The glaring issue has been finding a playmaker outside of McConkey. His season has been spectacular, but once teams start keying in on him, they'll need a viable No.2 option for Justin Herbert to target. They likely can't fix this issue right now, but the offseason presents a unique opportunity for the Chargers to add a top-tier pass catcher.
Bleacher Report's recent mock draft has the Chargers selecting Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris with the No.23 overall pick.
"With Harris on the outside working alongside McConkey in the slot, the Chargers will have better options than they fielded in 2024. Maybe Johnston continues to show some improvement and becomes a more reliable option. If that does occur, Los Angeles will finally field a complete wide receiver corps."
Harris spent his first three collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. After consecutive 900+ receiving yard seasons from 2022-2023, Harris finally cracked the 1,000 yard mark in 2024. He caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns for the Rebels, cementing himself as an explosive, big-play threat.
He'd be a stellar addition to the Chargers' offense.
