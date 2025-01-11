Chargers' Justin Herbert struggling with playoff demons vs Texans
It has been an absolutely nightmarish first half for Justin Herbert in the Los Angeles Chargers' Wild Card Round playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.
Herbert went 8-for-20 with 97 yards and an interception over the first two quarters, and the Chargers find themselves down 10-6 going into the break.
To be fair to Herbert, he hasn't gotten great protection, but he has also made some very dangerous throws, one of which was picked off.
Herbert entered this postseason facing some pretty big demons, as he played in just one playoff game heading into this Texans matchup.
That one game was in January 2022, when Herbert and the Bolts blew a 27-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Since then, Herbert has faced stiff criticism, as many have wondered if the former first-round pick is able to actually elevate his team in the biggest moments.
The University of Oregon product has put up good numbers throughout his NFL career, although he has certainly seen a bit of a dip in output over the last few seasons.
Herbert is unquestionably immensely talented, but he still has a lot to prove on the professional level.
Quarterback legacies are built in the playoffs, and Herbert has certainly not gotten off to a great start in the early stages of his postseason career.
The good news is that there is still plenty of time for Herbert and the Chargers to turn it around against Houston, as they have a whole half of football left to play.
But Herbert will certainly need to exorcise these demons down the stretch.
