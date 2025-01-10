Chargers make last-second roster moves before NFL playoffs vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers made a handful of notable roster moves ahead of the team’s NFL wild-card round playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
First, the expected, as the Chargers activated both wideout Simi Fehoko and cornerback Eli Apple off injured reserve, moves that use up the team’s two allotted injury reserve return designations for the postseason.
To make room, in addition to Thursday’s surprise release, the team shifted cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor to injured reserve.
In corresponding moves, the Chargers also elevated safety Eddie Jackson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad. That means the anticipated debut of Ezekiel Elliott for the Chargers will have to wait, barring something unexpected.
Due to injuries at wideout and along the secondary, Fehoko and Apple were the obvious moves for the Chargers to make before kickoff.
