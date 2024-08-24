5 Players to Watch in Chargers Preseason Finale
1. Quentin Johnston
The Chargers first-round pick in 2023 has not had the start to his NFL career that most people thought he would after being the second wide receiver selected in his class.
Johnston was supposed to be primed to fill in the void left by Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Although Johnston has struggled with drops in year one, there is a budding hope that he will improve this season as his chemistry with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert grows.
Clips of Johnston making highlight catches during training camp have surfaced on the internet giving the fan base hope heading into the 2024-25 season.
2. J.K. Dobbins
The former Ohio State standout has spent the last two years dealing with season-ending injuries. The Chargers are looking to establish an effective run game under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and Dobbins could be a pivotal piece in making that happen.
3. Gus Edwards
Edwards signed with the Chargers this offseason after a productive season with the Ravens where he tallied 810 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. The physical running back will be expected to carry the RB1 responsibilities for this Chargers offense. The hope is that Edwards will be able to provide a sense of relief for Justin Herbert.
4. Ladd McConkey
The Chargers selected University of Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There have been a lot of questions surrounding who will be the premier wide receiver in this Chargers offense.
The route-running prowess from this rookie could allow him to be a reliable security blanket in the slot for Herbert. There could be a real possibility that McConkey can have an Amon-Ra St. Brown or Cooper Kupp-type of impact for this team.
5. Junior Colson
Last season, the Chargers defense was abysmal and one of the most vulnerable units in the entire National Football League. Multiple reports out of Chargers training camp have been that Colson has been a standout, making numerous plays this summer. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who coached Colson alongside Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, spoke highly about the linebacker.
"Definitely exciting. Obviously, a guy I know very well and I have a good idea of what he knows about our defense," Minter said. "But want to see him do it at this level and against these caliber of players. Excited to see that ramp up happen."