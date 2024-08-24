Charger Report

5 Players to Watch in Chargers Preseason Finale

John Robinson

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
1. Quentin Johnston

The Chargers first-round pick in 2023 has not had the start to his NFL career that most people thought he would after being the second wide receiver selected in his class.

Johnston was supposed to be primed to fill in the void left by Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Although Johnston has struggled with drops in year one, there is a budding hope that he will improve this season as his chemistry with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert grows.

Clips of Johnston making highlight catches during training camp have surfaced on the internet giving the fan base hope heading into the 2024-25 season.

2. J.K. Dobbins

The former Ohio State standout has spent the last two years dealing with season-ending injuries. The Chargers are looking to establish an effective run game under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and Dobbins could be a pivotal piece in making that happen.

3. Gus Edwards

Jul 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands a ball off to running back Gus Edwards (4) during the first day of training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards signed with the Chargers this offseason after a productive season with the Ravens where he tallied 810 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns. The physical running back will be expected to carry the RB1 responsibilities for this Chargers offense. The hope is that Edwards will be able to provide a sense of relief for Justin Herbert.

4. Ladd McConkey

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) carries the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers selected University of Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There have been a lot of questions surrounding who will be the premier wide receiver in this Chargers offense.

The route-running prowess from this rookie could allow him to be a reliable security blanket in the slot for Herbert. There could be a real possibility that McConkey can have an Amon-Ra St. Brown or Cooper Kupp-type of impact for this team.

5. Junior Colson

Jun 13, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Chargers defense was abysmal and one of the most vulnerable units in the entire National Football League. Multiple reports out of Chargers training camp have been that Colson has been a standout, making numerous plays this summer. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who coached Colson alongside Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, spoke highly about the linebacker.


"Definitely exciting. Obviously, a guy I know very well and I have a good idea of what he knows about our defense," Minter said. "But want to see him do it at this level and against these caliber of players. Excited to see that ramp up happen."

