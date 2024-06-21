Asante Samuel Jr. Believes Chargers Have 'Bad Taste' in Mouth After Failed 2023 Season
After a failed 2023 season that saw the Los Angeles Chargers finish with a record of 5-12, the organization decided to move on from multiple long-time personnel members. They brought in a new head coach and general manager to lead the charge toward the future.
Jim Harbaugh and Joe Cronin now enter the mix looking to change the narrative around the organization. Los Angeles brings back most of their defensive players from last season, giving them a real chance to be competitive.
Many of them saw how the team missed chances last year and they are looking to right the ship from last season. Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. spoke about last season and reflected on what happened.
"Everybody just came to work every day. We didn't have a good season at all last year so we still have that bad taste in our mouth. We just tried to get better and take it one day at a time and maximize each day."
If the Bolts take after Harbaugh, they should be in a good place. His teams are normally very prepared for games and they pay very close attention to detail as well.
The Chargers have the talent to be very competitive this season and an easy schedule that they can take advantage of. Los Angeles could be a surprise team in the AFC this season, giving them a chance to get back to the postseason.
