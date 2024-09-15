Biggest Takeaways From Chargers Massive Road Victory Over Panthers
The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to Carolina at 1-0 and left with a commanding 26-3 victory over the Panthers, improving to 2-0. It was a dominant performance from the start, as the Chargers took control early and never looked back. Winning on the road is never easy, but the Chargers made it look effortless. Their ground game was particularly impressive, racking up 219 rushing yards. This leads us to the first major takeaway: the Chargers' run game might finally be what they envisioned last season.
J.K. Dobbins was exceptional once again, leading the way with 131 rushing yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Gus Edwards also contributed, carrying the ball 18 times for 59 yards. From the start, the running game was in sync, and it’s clear that Dobbins has been a standout through the first two weeks. With 31 touches, 270 total yards, and two touchdowns, Dobbins has also accumulated 41 Half PPR points in fantasy football, making him a valuable asset for fantasy managers.
The second takeaway is the emergence of wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The young wide receiver, who was heavily criticized after a touchdown-less rookie season, found the end zone twice on Sunday. Johnston caught five passes on six targets for 51 yards and was a key factor in the Chargers' offense. His improvement in these first two games is encouraging, and he’s showing signs of being worth the first-round pick the Chargers spent on him in 2023. Although it wasn’t a huge passing game for the Chargers, Johnston’s contribution was significant in securing the win.
The final takeaway is that the Chargers have taken full advantage of their early-season schedule. They started with matchups against the Raiders, a team not expected to do well this season, and the Panthers, who won just two games last year and are projected to struggle again. While you can only play the teams in front of you, the Chargers have handled their business effectively.
However, the schedule will get tougher from here. The Chargers will stay on the East Coast to face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, followed by a division showdown with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. With momentum on their side, the Chargers will aim to keep rolling and improve to 3-0 in Pittsburgh.
The Jim Harbaugh era is here, and so far, they look good.
More Chargers:Quentin Johnston Shakes Off Bust Label, Scores Multiple TDs For Chargers Before Halftime