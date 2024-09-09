Biggest Takeaways From Chargers Season Opening Win Over Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off their 2024 season with a solid 22-10 victory over division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting the season with a win is always a positive, and while it wasn’t the cleanest performance, the Chargers earned this victory by grinding it out, forcing key turnovers, and dominating in the trenches.
The Jim Harbaugh era is officially underway, and early signs are encouraging. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Chargers' first win of the season.
First, the Chargers' defense may finally be the real deal. While they were facing a Raiders team led by Gardner Minshew, a fringe starting quarterback, the overall defensive performance felt different from what we've seen in recent years.
The Chargers limited the big plays that have plagued them in the past and forced three crucial turnovers, including one with less than two minutes left to seal the game. The defense played with discipline and intensity, showing promise for what could be a much-improved unit in 2024.
Secondly, rookie left tackle Joe Alt appears to have been the right choice with the No. 5 overall pick. Alt was outstanding in his NFL debut, tasked with facing All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. Alt held his own, allowing zero pressures in one-on-one matchups against Crosby.
Considering the caliber of his opponent, this was an impressive performance and a great sign for the Chargers' offensive line moving forward. If Alt can continue to perform at this level, he could be a cornerstone for the Chargers for years to come.
Finally, the Chargers may have found something special in their running game, especially with newcomer J.K. Dobbins. While Gus Edwards struggled in his first game with L.A., Dobbins shined, rushing for 135 yards on just 10 carries.
He broke off several big runs, including a 46-yard burst up the middle on third-and-1, setting up a key field goal in the third quarter. The Chargers finished the game with 176 rushing yards and 316 total yards of offense, establishing a balanced attack that could bode well for the rest of the season.
Dobbins is returning from two significant lower body injuries. He's struggled to stay healthy, but this season, his first in L.A., he wants to turn his fortune around.
The Chargers will aim to build on this momentum next week as they face the Carolina Panthers on the road.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Greg Roman Reveals Where Joe Alt Has Improved So Far in Training Camp