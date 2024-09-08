Biggest X-Factors For Chargers to Beat Raiders in Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into the 2024 season hoping for an improvement over their 5-12 record last season.
The Chargers will finally get a chance to prove the doubters wrong when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in SoFi Stadium.
Still, if Los Angeles wants to come out on top, there are a few things they need to focus on.
Quarterback Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert has proven himself time and again in this league, showing that he is an elite talent that deserves respect. Unfortunately, his 2023 was shortened due to injury.
Still, there were glimpses of Herbert's greatness, the most notable of which was when he threw for over 400 yards in a comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, injury plagues Herbert yet again as he heads into Week 1 having spent a majority of the preseason in a boot.
There are questions regarding whether he'll be able to operate at his full capacity, but Herbert believes that he is more than ready for this season. Hopefully, he's right.
Receiving Core Needs to Perform Well
One of the biggest losses for the Chargers is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who now plays for the Chicago Bears. Last season, he finished with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.
Things have gotten even worse now that D.J. Chark Jr. is out with an injury.
Now, Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer step in as the top options for Herbert. Last year, Palmer finished with 38 receptions for 581 yards and two touchdowns while Johnston finished with 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns.
Additionally, the Chargers have two rookies coming in: Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice. Both of them could be major surprises going into the season.
Yes, the Chargers are going to focus more on the run game now that Harbaugh is at the helm, but it seems like a waste to have a quarterback like Herbert and not take advantage of his arm.
Shut Down the Raiders' Passing Game
Quarterback Gardner Minshew is known for his passing game. Last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Minshew threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 13 starts. He was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate for his exceptional play.
With Las Vegas, Minshew has two great options in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. Adams made 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns while Meyers made 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chargers are going to need to shut them all down if they hope to win.
Fortunately, the Chargers have safeties Derwin James and Alohi Gilman to try and contain these offensive threats.
