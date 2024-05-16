Chargers News: Bolts Land At the Top of Unfortunate Early Season List
The Los Angeles Chargers got a bit lucky in terms of the strength of their schedule for the 2024 NFL season. According to the win percentage total for their 2024 opponents, they have the fifth-easiest schedule with opponents coming in at a .478 win percentage.
Though having an easier schedule according to early projections, the Chargers are at the top of the NFL in a much different unfortunate list. The data has been released about which teams will have to travel the most miles this season, and the Bolts are at the top.
According to a report shared by longtime NFL analyst Adam Schefter, the Chargers will travel a staggering 26,803 miles. This is 934 miles more than the second-place Miami Dolphins.
Traveling is a part of every NFL team's journey, but having to travel the most miles is never a great record to have. The Chargers have a lot of road games against opponents that are clear across the country from Los Angeles.
The Panthers. Patriots, and Steelers will see the team travel the most miles.
Though the team will have to face tons of miles traveled, the hope is that they will see most of their East Coast opponents earlier on in the season. The cold weather can be a challenge for most teams, but it can be especially painful for the teams that reside on the West Coast.
The Chargers will have to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice, as they are divisional rivals, and the hope might be that they can face their biggest challenge early on before temperatures drop to 30 degrees or below.
