Breaking Down Chargers Training Camp: Dates, Pads, and More
The Los Angeles Chargers are on summer vacation, but soon enough, they will be in training camp getting ready for the 2024 season. The Chargers will look to prove themselves this season but first, they'll do so in front of their fans in public practice.
The schedule is out, and fans will have a chance to see the Chargers during multiple open practices at the team's new practice facility. The Chargers will report to camp on July 23 and hold their first practice on July 24. The Bolts will host 12 public practices during the first three weeks of training camp—four each week through Thursday, Aug. 8.
Fans can attend all sessions for free, but they must register for tickets through the Chargers website. Each practice is limited to roughly 1,500 fans. Los Angeles will have three waves of registration — one each week, beginning on July 15, July 22, and July 29.
The Bolts will hold training camp in their new practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. — The Bolt. The Chargers made the move from Costa Mesa to El Segundo after six years at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The chargers will be in pads for most days; however, every practice starts in Week 3, beginning Monday, Aug. 5 -8 will all be in full pads.
The Chargers will also play host to their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams will engage in joint practies on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The first joint practice is only open to season ticket members.
More Chargers: Los Angeles Reserve Reflects on Jim Harbaugh Hire