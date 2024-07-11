Can Chargers Survive With Inexperienced and Injury-Prone WR Room?
The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look a little different this season following a change of leadership at the top. Los Angeles brought in a new coach and general manager to change the course of the franchise.
Within this plan, they allowed some veteran offensive weapons to walk in free agency and traded away star wide-out Keenan Allen. The Chargers are bringing in a new group of wide receivers, potentially causing some issues down the line.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, one of the concerns for the Chargers entering the season may be the wide receiver room. Popper believes that the Bolts may not have a "go-to" player down
"My concern is twofold. First, do the Chargers have a No. 1 receiver who can win in got-to-have-it passing moments? Even if Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman build an elite running game, there will come a time when the Chargers are trailing and need to convert a third or fourth down in the air. Who is winning that down? Secondly, I worry about the durability of Palmer and McConkey, who both have checkered injury histories. It feels like the Chargers are one injury away from Quentin Johnston again playing significant snaps."
If the Chargers are going to find success, the receiving core will need to step up in a big way. They will have to make quarterback Justin Herbert's life easier, otherwise, the Bolts could be a bottom-feeder team once again.
The health of the wide receivers is key as well since the depth isn't overly strong at the position. There are a lot of questions around this team but none bigger than in the wide receiver room.
