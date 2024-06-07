Chargers 2024 Preseason Schedule and Times Finalized
The start of the Los Angeles Chargers season isn't too far away as the preseason start times and dates have now been announced.
On Aug. 10, the Bolts will take on the Seattle Seahawks with the game starting at 4:05 p.m. PT. On Aug. 17, the Bolts will face the Los Angeles Rams with the game starting at 4:05 p.m. PT. And finally, the Chargers head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Aug. 24 with the game starting at 1:00 p.p. PT.
The Chargers will be looking to turn the narrative about them around, especially with new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix. Los Angeles has the talent to make a surprise run to the postseason this year but will need to show out on the field.
With star quarterback Justin Herbert still leading the charge, the Bolts will at least have a chance to win every game. Harbaugh will have his team ready to go each time out, making the Chargers a tough opponent for any team that plays them.
They also have a fairly easy schedule that they can take advantage of. Los Angeles is poised to make some noise this season, even if they may not exactly be a Super Bowl contender.
