Chargers Announce Long List of Inactives For Chiefs Showdown
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into Week 4 battered and worse for wear, with multiple players injured after a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, as Los Angeles looks to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, their inactive list shows that it could be an uphill battle.
The most significant news about Los Angeles' inactive list is who isn't on it. Quarterback Justin Herbert will be starting against the Chiefs despite suffering from an ankle injury.
Despite Jim Harbaugh's new offensive scheme, Herbert remains an integral part of the offense. In three games, he has recorded 43 completions for 399 yards and four touchdowns.
Since he was selected by the Chargers with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert has been named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
While this could be a good thing for the Chargers, there is still worry that this could make his injury even worse and potentially put him out for more time this season.
Despite this positive news, other key players are going to be missing at SoFi Stadium today.
Star outside linebacker Joey Bosa is out with a hip injury. The former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler has recorded nine combined tackles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble so far this season.
Rookie linebacker Junior Colson is out with a hamstring injury. He was selected with the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Michigan Wolverine has recorded two solo tackles and three assists on tackles in two games this season.
Veteran offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is out with a pectoral injury. The former second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler has started every game he's played in since he was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Alongside Slater is rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is out with a knee injury. The two-time All-American was selected with the fifth pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has started every game so far this season.
Two defensive ends are also out for the Chargers: Deane Leonard and Ja'Sir Taylor with a hamstring and fibula injuries respectively. This season, Leonard has recorded four combined tackles. Taylor has recorded 11 combined tackles and one fumble recovery.
Finally, rookie running back Kimani Vidal is named as inactive. He was selected with the 181st pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the Chiefs aren't missing as many players, they are still missing a key piece on their defense.
Defensive end Michael Danna is out with a calf injury. So far this season, he has made 12 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks.
