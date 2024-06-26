Chargers Announce Multiple Open Practice Dates for The Bolt
The doors for the Los Angeles Chargers' new practice facility are set to open next month, and the team has announced a multitude of open practice days for fans to attend at the team's new practice facility in El Segundo, California.
According to the team's official site, open practice dates are July 24-27, and July 29 - Aug. 4, with July 31 and August 4 only being open to season ticket members. The Chargers will have a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 4.
Fans can secure tickets for all these dates on the official site, here.
The new practice facility is aptly named, The Bolt, and is the new home for the team to get in shape and ready for the 2024 season. The Chargers spent the last few seasons practicing at the Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, California, but now the team has its own facility to call home.
Some of the more exciting dates to look out for are Day 1 of practice, the first day of practice in pads, and the joint practices. However, the above-mentioned Aug. 4 joint practice is only open to season ticket members.
It will be exciting to see the team in action and under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. Though the Rams and Chargers don't meet in the 2024 season, things could still get chippy with both teams sharing the same city.
