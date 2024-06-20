Chargers Approaching Offensive Schemes With Specific Group in Mind
The Los Angeles Chargers are being seen as one of the sleeper teams in the AFC this season. After a strong offseason, the Bolts have put themselves back into a potential place of contention.
They bring back much of the same core from the defensive side of the ball but the offense will look a little different this year. Chargers running game coordinator and tight end coach Andy Bischoff spoke about how the team is preparing its offensive system and schemes.
“This is going to be an O-line-centric building,” Bischoff said. “When it comes to our strength program, it’s built around the O-line. Everybody else fall in line.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts are expected to use the offensive line to build out the offense. Harbaugh-led teams are strong upfront and use the line to have the running game be the focus of the offense.
“Some people don’t value offensive linemen. We do,” Bischoff added. “That will be shown in how we approach everything — from how we stretch to how we lift, to how we run the ball, to how we protect. This is a place where O-linemen are going to want to come and play because it’s an O-line-centric space.”
The Bolts revamped the offensive line this offseason after it saw some struggles last season. if they can get back to being dominant upfront, the Chargers could make some noise this year.
Protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert is the name of the game so the role will be a crucial one. Los Angeles has a relatively easy schedule this season so they will look to take advantage of that fact to get themselves back to the postseason.
