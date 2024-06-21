Chargers DB Reflects On Losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers have a much different look several months into this offseason than they did as the 2023 season came to a close in early January. Not only do they have an entirely different coaching staff and front office under Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh, but they've lost several key players this offseason.
Two of the most notable losses were former star wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Williams was released and signed with the New York Jets, white Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason. For Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., the loss of Williams and Allen has been impactful, especially in practices.
"It is different. I was used to going against Mike [Williams] and Keenan [Allen] every day," Samuel said, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith. "They definitely helped me in their time they were here and I appreciate them for that. You never know in the NFL."
Now, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are the primary receivers Samuel has gone up against in past seasons that remain with the team. The main new receivers on the team he is facing are rookie receiver Ladd McConkey and free agent addition D.J. Chark.
There have been several other changes to the defense besides the receivers they defend in practice. The Chargers have a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter, and Samuel is playing under the team's new defensive backs coach, Steve Clinkscale.
A soon-to-be fourth-year corner for the Bolts, the former second-round pick had two interceptions along with a career-high 13 pass deflections in 2023. He allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 60.4% of their passes and allowed just an 87.4 passer rating.
