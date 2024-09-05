Chargers Defense Hopes Simple Change Gets Big Results
After a disappointing 2023 season, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make big changes to improve.
The most significant change has been hiring head coach Jim Harbaugh to help build a strong offense around star quarterback Justin Herbert.
While people are looking forward to the offensive changes for Los Angeles, the biggest need is on defense.
Last year, the Chargers finished 28th overall in defense with an average of 362.9 yards allowed per game. More specifically, Los Angeles allowed an average of 113.2 rushing yards per game (17th overall) and 249.8 passing yards (30th overall).
Needless to say, this needs to change fast. Fortunately, Jesse Minter followed Harbaugh from Michigan to serve as defensive coordinator.
Minter has started making massive changes to the Chargers' defense. Specifically, he wanted to make things simpler for his players to understand.
“There’s times, like, who cares if they know what we’re doing?” Minter said, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “If we’re on the same page, we’ll be fine. If we have 11 guys that are doing the same thing and know what their responsibility is … we’ll have a chance. They’ve taken that to heart.”
Minter started this process by streamlining everything pre-snap. Previously the Chargers had a ton of pre-snap checks, adjustments, and keys that forced players to think more about what was happening. Now, players can spend less time trying to remember what to do and more time reacting to what's happening at the moment.
Additionally, Minter and the Chargers have formed a dangerous group of edge rushers with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipilotu, and Bud Dupree.
Bosa has been a star player for the Chargers for years, having been named to four Pro Bowls and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Last year, Bosa's season ended early due to injury, but he still recorded 20 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, Mack is coming fresh off a Pro Bowl season, his eighth overall. Last season, he made 74 tackles with 22 quarterback hits, 17 sacks, and 10 pass deflections.
Tuipilotu and Dupree make a great second line. In his rookie year, Tuipilotu recorded 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, veteran Dupree made 39 tackles, eight quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.
Instead of coming up with a complicated scheme, Minter is looking to let his players do what they do best: play football.
