Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Weighs In on Jim Harbaugh: 'He's His Own Guy'
The Los Angeles Chargers began training camp this week and the buzz around the team has been electric. Starting back from when the organization decided to hire head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are hopeful for the future of the team.
Los Angeles has plenty of talent along the roster and will be looking to shock some people this season as they go for the playoffs. The Bolts hold an easier schedule this season and will be trying to take advantage of that fact.
But getting to the postseason all starts with the work that the team is putting in now. Harbaugh is leading this unit forward and the team has been rallying around him so far.
Chargers star defender Derwin James Jr. opened up about Harbaugh and what he has thought of him so far.
"He's his own guy. We love him," James said.
Harbaugh is known for being an out-of-this-world character, something that has helped him find success over the years in football. He has been typically loved by his players no matter where he has coached and that already seems to be the case with the Chargers.
For the Bolts to find success this season, the entire team will have to be on the same page with everything. Harbaugh-led teams are typically well prepared and the players look to him to start the journey each week.
Harbaugh has a lot of confidence in this team and rightfully so. Los Angeles has all the tools to find success this season but so far, things seem to be going well for them.
