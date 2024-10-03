Chargers star Derwin James lashes out after return from suspension
No, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. doesn’t have any plans to change how he plays the game of football in the wake of his suspension.
After returning to the Chargers this week during the bye, James made it clear that he’s just going to throw hits even lower on ball-carriers while attempting to avoid massive fines and suspensions.
"No, it ain't going to change s---," James said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. "It's definitely not going to change nothing. Like I said, I'm just going to go lower. I'm not going to change."
There’s perhaps some contradiction there in saying he won’t change while trying to aim below where opponents are carrying the ball, but either way, James is 28 years old now and probably isn’t going to revamp his playing style all that much.
That said, James did admit he’s doing his best not to hurt his team, as many NFL defenders struggle to adapt to the increasingly stringent rules.
James served a one-game suspension for repeated violations of safety rules after being flagged for unnecessary roughness for lowering his helmet while making a tackle during the Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh. Like in the past, James delivered a big hit to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and earned the flag—the seventh of his career.
After the Chargers made a roster move to clear the way for James’ return, he was back practicing on Wednesday while Jim Harbaugh makes them work during the bye week to correct a few important problems.