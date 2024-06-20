Chargers Featured Multiple Times In New Madden 25 Trailer
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 regular season with something to show. After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bolts decided that enough was enough. They completely revamped the organizational structure and now have a real sense of credibility heading into the future.
Fans will be excited to watch how the Chargers perform this season and they will get a chance to make their own path forward for them. This comes in the annual version of the famous Madden franchise.
The official trailer for Madden 25 dropped this morning and the Chargers were seen in it multiple times. They weren't in any of the main highlights but you could see the powder blue and white across the screen.
Los Angeles may be one of the more popular teams in the gaming franchise this season, given the new buzz surrouning the organization. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Chargers are being viewed very highly around the NFL for the first time in a long time.
They still have star quarterback Justin Herbert as well, giving them a chance to win every game that they play in. The key for Los Angeles will be how the offensive line holds up and if the young wide receivers can step up to perform at an expected level.
If they can do this, the defense should be good enough to help carry the way. Los Angeles has the making of being a surprise playoff team this season and now just needs to prove themselves out on the football field.
More Chargers: LA Defense Looking Particularly Adept in Key Area