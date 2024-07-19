Chargers Focusing On Clever Way to Maximize Recovery In Training Camp This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with all sorts of different injuries over the last few years, bringing up the question of how the staff works with the players on recovery. Los Angeles has seemed to be one of the more unlucky teams across the NFL but the organization has been looking at different ways to change the narrative.
One way that they are looking to do this is in training camp this season. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Bolts have been setting the new schedule for camp to be staggered.
This will help the team with recovery throughout the process. Insider Daniel Popper of The Athletic laid out the plans for the Bolts.
"Interestingly, the Chargers are going with a staggered schedule for training camp. The idea is to create as much recovery time as possible. For example, the first practice of training camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 24. That practice is scheduled to end at 11 a.m. The next day, the practice is scheduled to begin at noon, 25 hours after the previous day’s practice is scheduled to end. That July 25 practice is scheduled to end at 1:45 p.m. The next day’s practice is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The day after that, 5 p.m. The schedule then resets after every off day. The Chargers are scheduled for an off day July 28. July 29, practice is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. So forth and so on."
Teams are always looking for different advantages to minimize injury, especially heading into the season. If the Chargers can make this work and enter the year without any big injuries, it would be a win for the team.
Los Angeles is looking to make some noise this season following a poor 2023 year. They have the tools and an easier schedule to make a potential playoff run but will need to prove themselves out on the field before anything happens.
More Chargers: Chargers Announce New Security Partnership for The Bolt