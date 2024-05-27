Chargers Former Sixth-Round Pick Viewed as Sleeper For Team Entering 2024
One of the Los Angeles Chargers' more underrated free agent signings from this offseason was the team retaining safety Alohi Gilman. Gilman signed a two-year deal to remain in Los Angeles and he will again help anchor the defense.
He broke out onto the scene this season, becoming one of the more important players on the defensive side of the ball for the team. Gilman will look to take that next step forward in his game, something that could help the Chargers find even more success.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report listed each team's "best-kept" secret and listed Gilman for the Bolts.
"After a few pedestrian years to begin his tenure in the league, Gilman enjoyed a breakout campaign last fall that led to a contract extension during free agency. He earned an 89.2 PFF coverage grade due in part to logging a couple of interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Also, the 2020 sixth-round pick posted a 75.2 mark against the run."
Alongside Derwin James Jr., Gilman gives the Bolts one of the better secondary duos in the entire NFL. Los Angeles is going to need him to produce this year if they want to fix their issues from a year ago.
New defensive coordinator Jessie Minter now takes over and he should impact how Gilman performs. The schemes he uses will help Gilman be able to use his abilities in a more dynamic way. Gilman is due for another strong season and if he can make it happen, Los Angeles will have gotten a steal with his contract.
