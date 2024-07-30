Chargers Get Two Big Reinforcements Back at Camp Practice
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and tight end Donald Parham have returned to training camp practice Monday. Both players are in uniform as padded practices begin for the Chargers.
Slater left Friday's practice alongside the team's trainers. He did not practice on Saturday, which head coach Jim Harbaugh calls a move made out of an "abundance of caution," per Daniel Popper.
Parham also did not practice on Saturday. He returned to practice on Monday but is working off to the side. Along with Parham, rookie linebacker Junior Colson is working off to the side. Colson is recovering from appendicitis.
Slater is entering his fourth season with the Chargers. He is the team's top offensive lineman and blocks for Justin Herbert's blindside. Keeping Slater healthy is essential for the Chargers' run game and protecting Herbert this season.
Parham enters his fifth season with the Chargers and is joined this season by tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. Parham has 67 career catches for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Chargers signed Dissly and Hurst in free agency following the departure of Gerald Everett this offseason. This gives the Chargers plenty of options at tight end, especially if they want to use more 12 and 13-personnel sets. This would be wise for the Chargers, who want to be a more physical, run-heavy team under Harbaugh. With the Chargers' lack of a strong receiving core, capitalizing on their depth at tight end would also make sense.
