Chargers Have Specific Part Of Schedule They Need To Take Advantage Of
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2024 season this fall looking to rebound from a 5-12 record a season ago and contend. The team has put in the pieces they feel will help them do so, from the coaching staff they hired led by Jim Harbaugh and the additions they made in both the NFL Draft and free agency.
Even with these new additions, the Chargers will need to get the wins when the season comes. The Chargers teams over the last few years have often been able to compete in games they fell short of winning, but lost multiple times in tragic fashion.
The good news for the Chargers is they have a favorable start to their schedule this year, which will ideally prevent those fourth-quarter meltdowns. The Chargers in general have one of the easiest strengths of schedule for the entire year, but their early season schedule is especially encouraging.
During the first two months of the season, the Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints.
Of these teams, only the Steelers and Chiefs made the playoffs a season ago and had a winning record, and only the Chiefs have a star quarterback. The Chiefs will of course be the toughest challenge as the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions, but the Chargers should at least be able to contend in the other games.
If the team can capitalize on these earlier easy games, they could give themselves momentum heading into the latter part of the season when they will have some tougher opponents in the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals. In addition, getting wins early in the year will simply boost their record rather than forcing them to be nearly perfect toward the end of the year.
