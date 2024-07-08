Chargers Have Work To Do Within OL Following New Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the team forward following years of underachieving. Harbaugh has been known for having his teams be prepared and strong along the trenches over the years.
The Bolts roster has taken shape to what a Harbaugh-led team normally looks like, especially along the offensive line. The Chargers selected lineman Joe Alt in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, helping to bolster the offensive front.
Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked the offensive line for every NFL team for the new season. Los Angeles came in around the middle of the pick, being slotted in as the No. 12 ranked unit in the NFL.
"We may talk about the Chargers a year from now as having the NFL's best offensive tackle duo. Joining Rashawn Slater at left tackle is rookie Joe Alt as right tackle, selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Los Angeles also signed Bradley Bozeman to play center, following Corey Linsley‘s retirement. There is still room for improvement on the interior, where the Chargers hope that former first-round pick Zion Johnson takes a step forward in his third season."
Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert is priority No. 1 for the Chargers this season, giving him time to throw the ball. The Bolts' investment in the offensive line should allow them to be more competitive in each game.
If the offensive line can play up to par, the Chargers could surprise some this season. It will be crucial for them to perform well, otherwise, it could be more of the same for this organization.
More Chargers: Could Chargers Pull Off Heist to Land Star WR Amid Contract Dispute?