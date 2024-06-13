Chargers Holding Joint Practices with Rams, 2 Other NFL Squads
The Los Angeles Rams are set to have joint practices with multiple teams this upcoming preseason. They will be having them with the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans.
They are scheduled to have the joint practice with the Cowboys take place on Aug, 8 and then head to Houston to have it with the Texans on Aug. 22. The dates for the two practices with the Rams have not been announced yet.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the team having joint practices this preseason.
"So to get four opportunities and never have to go back-to-back, that's a big deal," McVay said after Tuesday's OTA walkthrough.
Holding joint practices with teams can help the Chargers get ready for the season even more. This will give them extra reps toward being ready for the start of the season and they will get to see how some other teams do things on the field.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Bolts are seen as a potential surprise team this season. If anything, these joint practices will help ease him into the role and give the Bolts more challenges to overcome before the season starts.
