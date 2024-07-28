Chargers' J.K. Dobbins Feeling Extremely Confident Heading Into New Season
The Los Angeles Chargers added a ton of new faces as they enter the 2024 season. L.A. went through a ton of changes this offseason, losing some key players but also adding some significant reinforcements
The Chargers added many players via free agency and the draft; however, none may play a more vital role than running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins is coming off yet another injury-riddled season, and while this signing may have seemed odd at the time, Dobbins will look to prove L.A. right and the doubters wrong.
Dobbins told Kris Rhim of ESPN that he is confident that he will have a monster of a season if he gets the volume.
"I do think if I get the volume, I'll be one of the best in the league," he said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. "I've shown that. Y'all know how much yards I averaged per carry?"
Dobbins has had a rough professional career. He's missed significant time in two of four NFL seasons and has only played 24 games. Whether it is a torn ACL or torn Achilles, Dobbins's availability has been a cause for concern. However, Dobbins is confident that won't be the case moving forward.
In fact, he added that this upcoming season will indeed be special.
"I feel like I'm in college out there right now," Dobbins said. "And I do think that the storm is over. Now I'm on a new journey, a healthy journey this year. You guys will see -- it'll be special."
The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore. Dobbins didn't have much luck there, but as he moves out West, he's confident health will be on his side this time around.
