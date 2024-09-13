Chargers' J.K. Dobbins is Already Making a Case for Comeback Player of the Year
J.K. Dobbins' performance in week one against the Las Vegas Raiders felt like an emotional experience as the former second-round pick out of Ohio State University has dealt with his fair share of adversity. Originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2020, Dobbins was expected to be the franchise's premier running back alongside league MVP Lamar Jackson.
The former Buckeye started his NFL career looking like the same standout he was in college, however, in 2021 Dobbins tore his ACL and LCL in a preseason game against the Washington Commanders which lingered throughout his 2022 season forcing him to have arthroscopic surgery.
In week one of 2023, Dobbins tore his Achilles in a game against the Houston Texans. After spending the entire 2023-24 season on Injury-Reserved (IR), the Ravens would make the decision to move on from Dobbins who recently found a new home with the Chargers. The former Ravens running back joined the Chargers on April 18, signing a one-year deal worth $1.61 million in free agency.
During an interview with reporters, Dobbins assured fans that he was 100 percent healthy and is ready to shed some of the narratives surrounding him as a player.
"I'm 100 percent now," Dobbins said "It was like a walk in the park, it was like a sprained ankle. It was very easy, because I had the knee [injury] -- the knee was pretty hard. The Achilles was, I would say, easy, just because that's my mentality. It was pretty easy to me. I've had these injuries."
Over four seasons Dobbins has only participated in 24 of 73 potential games as he struggled through lower extremity injuries. Under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers staff, Dobbins is ready to emerge as one of the NFL's premier running backs like he had initially intended to be.
In his Chargers regular season debut, Dobbins was sensational as he rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown on a remarkable 10 carries. The former 55th overall selection in 2020 is currently averaging 13.5 yards a carry which should put him right at the forefront of Comeback Player of the Year candidates.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook Dobbins currently hold the fifth highest odds to win CPOY at +1100, only being behind players like Joe Burrow, Aaron Rogers, Anthony Richardson, and Kirk Cousins who all missed the 2023-24 season with injury. Behind the physical running game of coach Harbaugh's scheme, Dobbins's continued success could propel him to the front-runner for the award at the end of the season.
