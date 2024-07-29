Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Shows Off Hilarious Personality While Mic'd Up
Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach Jim Harbaugh is ready for the new season. Harbaugh was mic'd up while at the Bolts training camp last week and showed off his hilarious, energetic personality.
He was having fun with the players, creating a bond with them. Throughout his career in coaching, Harbaugh has been known for being a little eccentric but his locker rooms are filled with strong culture.
Harbaugh brings a new sense of credibility to the Chargers this season. After winning the National Championship last year with the University of Michigan, Harbaugh felt it was time to enter back into the NFL.
The Chargers gave him a great opportunity to win and build a sustained winner. Having star quarterback Justin Herbert under center likely helped his decision and the two are looking to make noise this season.
Los Angeles also has stars like Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., and Khalil Mack along the defense. The Bolts will be looking to return to the postseason following a poor 2023 year that saw them finish with a record of 5-12.
The team has an easier schedule this time, so they will be looking to take full advantage of that fact. If the Chargers play their cards right, they could be competing for a playoff spot. Harbaugh is leading the way and his energy is expected to get the rest of the players excited for the new year ahead.
More Chargers: Chargers' J.K. Dobbins Feeling Extremely Confident Heading Into New Season