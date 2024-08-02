Chargers' Justin Herbert Madden 25 Ranking Revealed
Every year, a new "Madden" game is released and showcases rankings for every player at every position. Though the basis of these rankings is for the video game, they echo what experts believe to be the real-life skill level of said players.
The rankings for quarterbacks have finally been released, and Justin Herbert has found himself in the top 10 in 2024.
The rankings are as follows:
1) Patrick Mahomes: 99
2) Lamar Jackson: 98
3) Joe Burrow: 93
4) Josh Allen: 92
5) Dak Prescott: 90
6) Tua Tagovailoa: 88
7) Justin Herbert: 87
8) Jalen Hurts: 86
9) Brock Purdy: 85
10) Kirk Cousins: 84
Herbert comes in at No. 7 on the list for quarterbacks with an overall score of 87. Strangely, this is one point lower than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
There has been a lot of chatter through the years since Herbert and Tagovailoa were drafted that those draft positions should have been reversed. Most pundits have exclaimed that the Dolphins should have taken Herbert No. 5 overall, instead of Tagovailoa.
Despite the constant arguments on this subject, both quarterbacks have had varying success in the NFL. The difference is Herbert has not led the league in any stat category yet.
Tagovailoa led the league in 2022 with a 105.5 passer rating and led the league in yards in 2023 with 4,624.
These instances and stats could be why his "Madden 25" ranking is just a bit higher than Herbert's. The rankings are devised by adding a score out of 99 to speed, strength, agility, jumping, injury, and stamina.
Herbert's highest ranking is 92 in injury, though that number might go down considering he just suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined. His lowest ranking is 71 in strength. That is odd considering Herbert has one of the best arms in the league, though the ranking could point to his ability to take hits as well.
Either way, Herbert comes in as a top-10 quarterback for the launch of "Madden 25." The stats for each player and each team will fluctuate throughout the season based on their performances.
With Herbert potentially missing the beginning of the season, his stats could be heavily affected by that. However, reports are indicating his foot injury should be fine by the time the regular season starts.
The rankings are sure to make people argue, and Herbert's ranking could be argued as both too high and too low right now. His "Madden" value will likely skyrocket if he can return the Chargers to AFC prominence.