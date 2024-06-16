Chargers' Justin Herbert on Growth of Quentin Johnston: 'He's Been Incredible'
One of the key questions for the Los Angeles Chargers entering the 2024 season will be if wide receiver Quentin Johnston steps up in his second season. Johnston struggled during his rookie season after the Chargers drafted him with the 21st overall pick in 2023.
As a rookie, Johnston was targeted 67 times but caught just 38 of those passes for a 56.7% catch rate. He put up just 431 yards during his rookie season while appearing in all 17 games. Johnston finished 15th among all rookies in receiving yards in 2023, despite being the second pass-catcher off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the fourth WR, RB, or TE drafted in his class.
While Johnston struggled as a rookie, quarterback Justin Herbert has nothing but praise for what he has seen from Johnston this offseason.
"He's been incredible," Herbert told reporters on Thursday. "He's one of those guys I'm going to get the ball to as much as possible. He's athletically gifted, he's smart, and he's a competitor. He wants to win, he wants to be the best, and he's on his way. I'm excited to get him the ball, he's done such a great job this offseason. Just the way he's picked it up, the way he's attacked each day, really looking forward to throwing him the ball."
Having Johnston step up is extra important for the Chargers this season. The Bolts lack a bonafide No. 1 receiver and general experience at the receiver position. Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark are the most experienced receivers on the team, but neither is guaranteed to replace the production of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, who both departed this offseason.
The Chargers offense will be much better off if Johnston can put in a huge sophomore season.
