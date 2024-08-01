Chargers' Khalil Mack Explains Huge Impact Jim Harbaugh Has on Team
The Los Angeles Chargers are set for a reawakening this season. After finishing last in the American Football Conference – Western Division, new general manager Joe Hortiz decided to give the organization a complete makeover by hiring new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
With a wealth of professional experience as a player and as a coach, Harbaugh is known for turning programs around. He did it with Stanford, he did it with the San Francisco 49ers, and he'll hopefully do it in Los Angeles.
Fresh off winning the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh is expected to bring that success to Los Angeles and improve on the Chargers' disappointing 2023 season, and it looks like his players are seeing the changes in real-time.
During an appearance on NFL Network's 'Move the Sticks' with Tom Pelissero, All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack opened up about the effect Harbaugh has had on the Chargers as a whole.
"You can tell why he's won," Mack said. "Why he's been so successful throughout his coaching career and his playing career. Just understanding him as a man.
"Getting to understand who he is as a man, he's a straight shooter. But he's also going to tell you what he likes, what he doesn't like, from the standpoint of how he likes the pace of practice and what he expects us to do, and how he expects us to get better and push each other every day. It's one of those feelings where you definitely don't want to let a guy like that down."
This means a lot coming from a player of Khalil Mack's caliber. Mack first entered the NFL in 2014 and has established himself as a top defensive presence during his tenures with the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Chargers.
Throughout his career, Mack has earned 591 total tackles, 101.5 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He had a standout season in 2023, recording 57 solo tackles, five forced fumbles, and a career-high 17 sacks, earning his eighth Pro Bowl appearance
In addition to being an eight-time Pro Bowler, Mack is a one-time second-team All-Pro and a four-time first-team All-Pro. He was awarded NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, is a two-time recipient of the Butkus Award, was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and was named one of the 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time.
After finishing with a meager 5-12 record last year, the Chargers are set to make a massive comeback, especially with powerful veterans like Mack and Harbaugh on and off the field.
More Chargers: Khalil Mack Cracks Top 30 of 2024 NFL 100 Rankings